Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBI. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

