DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 753,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $322,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $132.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

