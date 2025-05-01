Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 6,730 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 221,456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

