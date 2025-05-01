Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.6 %

GOOS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

