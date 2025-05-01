Seven Hills Realty Trust’s (SEVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

