U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 10560269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

