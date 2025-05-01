Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.45%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after buying an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

