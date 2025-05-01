holoride Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. holoride has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $18,039.44 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.64 or 0.01915355 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00005572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00150268 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,498.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.