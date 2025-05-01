Analysts Issue Forecasts for Origin Bancorp FY2025 Earnings

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OBK. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 195,293 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.