Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Stock Down 2.8 %

PSN stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,702,000 after acquiring an additional 255,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,685,000 after acquiring an additional 183,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parsons by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.