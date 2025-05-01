What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for JBHT Q2 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of JBHT opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

