Q2 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Raised by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE NPI opened at C$18.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.08. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.