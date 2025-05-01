Q2 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. PJT Partners has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $190.28. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 52.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

