Raymond James Estimates OTCMKTS:INGXF FY2025 Earnings

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 833.33%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.