Q2 EPS Forecast for Summit Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Summit Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.14 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,118,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 695,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

