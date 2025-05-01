FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FRFHF Increased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $163.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $162.06. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $51.06 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,558.00 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $1,027.00 and a 1 year high of $1,558.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,431.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,391.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
