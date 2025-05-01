Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PRQR FY2025 Earnings

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

