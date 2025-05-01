Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AKBA Q1 Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 280,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,520.80. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.