Comerica Bank Sells 33,899 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,473 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after buying an additional 175,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.