Best Oil Stocks To Watch Now – April 28th

ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, Trane Technologies, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, and Caterpillar are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $17.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $928.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $838.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $967.87. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. The company has a market cap of $377.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,836,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $466.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of TT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.16. 1,113,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,719. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.67.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.13. 3,366,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.49. The stock had a trading volume of 874,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,973. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average of $360.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

