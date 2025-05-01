2,095 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 999,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,101,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in State Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,194,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,205,000 after buying an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

