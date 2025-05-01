Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

