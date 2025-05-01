Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $264.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.