Retail Stocks To Follow Now – April 28th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,253,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,494,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $901.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,491,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,185,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,521,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,631,410. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

See Also