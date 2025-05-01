Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,608 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,676,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

