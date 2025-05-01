Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $992,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $38.42.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

