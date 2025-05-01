Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

