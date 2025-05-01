Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Resource worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Perry W. Moss bought 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $49,177.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 257,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,378.33. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 23,912 shares of company stock valued at $71,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Northland Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Quest Resource Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

