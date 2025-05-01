General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $79,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $496,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

