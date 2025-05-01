Lido Advisors LLC Sells 65,690 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,690 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $55,271,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

