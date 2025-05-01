Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $88,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Teradata by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

