Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $3,370,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,384,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QSR opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

