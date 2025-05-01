Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after purchasing an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cintas by 168.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

