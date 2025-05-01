FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

