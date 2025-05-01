Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AB shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $39.52 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

