Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,578,513 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

