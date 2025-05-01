The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.36 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,103,602 shares in the company, valued at $383,219,338.58. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $125,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,665 shares of company stock worth $23,306,713. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

