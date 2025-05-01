Lido Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.94.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $383.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average of $372.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

