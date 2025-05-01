Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $352,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,875,000 after acquiring an additional 172,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $173.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

