Northern Trust Corp Acquires 219,173 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $342,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

FANG opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

