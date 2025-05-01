Northern Trust Corp Buys 798,663 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $299,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

