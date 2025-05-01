Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 20,905 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.36% of Pathward Financial worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,865,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,734,999,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $317,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,117.49. This trade represents a 39.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,331.43. This represents a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

