Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $5.51 Million Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of CorVel worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

