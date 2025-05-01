Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $55,652,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,488,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Evergy stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

