Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Insmed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,113,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after acquiring an additional 273,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,126,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,242 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,487.70. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $27,079,091.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,657 shares of company stock valued at $30,330,039 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

INSM opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

