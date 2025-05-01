Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.