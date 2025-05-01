Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

