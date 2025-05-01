The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 98,381 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,381 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of KE worth $51,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

