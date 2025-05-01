Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $5.59 Million in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Lazard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,045,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after buying an additional 483,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,919,744.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. This trade represents a 21.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

