The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,056 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $51,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

